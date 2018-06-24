Video: 'Probably his best game in the jersey' – All Blacks coach praises Scott Barrett's performance against France

The lowest profile of three All Blacks brothers, Scott Barrett emerged as arguably the player of the series in their three-Test sweep of France.

Workaholic lock Barrett was a standout performer in the 49-14 rout of France in Dunedin, maintaining his high standards from the first two Tests.

A stand-in for injured star Brodie Retallick this month, the 24-year-old more than matched the output of New Zealand captain and lock Sam Whitelock this month.

His series was capped on Saturday by a performance mixing a match-high 17 tackles with several imposing moments on attack.

Remarkably, he eclipsed his high-profile backline brothers.

World player of the year five-eighth Beauden Barrett missed the third Test with injury while fullback Jordie came off the bench.

Both enjoyed sound series but were forced to hand the limelight to Scott, who came of age in the eyes of coach Steve Hansen.

"Probably his best game in the jersey," Hansen said.

"He's been working hard on not trying to over-think things and just get out there and do it.

"His instincts are good and he did some wonderful things."

Barrett, a standout performer this season for the Super Rugby-leading Crusaders, admitted a more relaxed approach was working for him.

He had previously been his own toughest critic and become bogged down with self- analysis.

"It's a pretty good feeling at the moment, knowing that I played pretty well and put a huge effort in. I'm pretty happy," he said.

Barrett is no certainty to start against Australia in the Rugby Championship in August when Retallick returns.