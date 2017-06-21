 

Video: Pranked! All Blacks hooker's eyes pop out of his head as Auckland Zoo lions give him the charge

Four brave All Blacks were given the scare of their life at Auckland Zoo during a safety promotion video for sponsors AIG ahead of the first British and Irish Lions test this weekend.

Nathan Harris thought he was about to be attacked, and, as it turned out, he wasn't entirely wrong.
Charlie Faumuina, Beauden Barrett, Julian Savea and Nathan Harris were all literally led into the lions' den at Auckland Zoo.

They were then given a safety briefing on coming face to face with the apex predators.

The nervous looking quartet can be seen looking left and right in the enclosure before a nearby bush starts shaking and what appears to be a lion jumps out.

Hooker Nathan Harris has the best reaction to the prank with his eyes bulging out of his head as he briefly recoils in terror.

Luckily for our boys in black the lion turns out to be a young fan dressed in a lion mask, complete with tail.

The relieved rugby stars are then rushed by a group of children in the same costume as they give their best roar.

Smiling and laughing the All Blacks pose with the young lions for a picture at the end of the video.

The All Blacks can expect a much less friendly encounter when they meet the British and Irish Lions for the first test on the weekend.

Watch the full video here. 

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

Auckland

