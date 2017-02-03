Video: Portia Woodman scores twice as New Zealand hammer Canada

A rampant Portia Woodman has ensured that the New Zealand Women's sevens team finished day one of the World Series event in Sydney unbeaten, scoring two tries in a 31-10 win over Canada.

Coming into the match following a 34-5 win over Canada and a 14-12 victory over France, Woodman got New Zealand off to the perfect start with a brilliant solo effort to open the scoring.

She added another, equally impressive, try in the second half having not been properly tackled to run nearly 80 metres to score.