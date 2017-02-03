Video: Portia Woodman scores twice as New Zealand hammer Canada

Source:SKY
A rampant Portia Woodman has ensured that the New Zealand Women's sevens team finished day one of the World Series event in Sydney unbeaten, scoring two tries in a 31-10 win over Canada.
Coming into the match following a 34-5 win over Canada and a 14-12 victory over France, Woodman got New Zealand off to the perfect start with a brilliant solo effort to open the scoring.
She added another, equally impressive, try in the second half having not been properly tackled to run nearly 80 metres to score.
The result will see New Zealand face off with France again in the cup quarter-finals tomorrow.
