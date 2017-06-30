Video: Penguin predictions! Can the Antarctic oracles foresee another All Blacks win against the Lions?

Uncertain punters looking for an edge on who will win tomorrow night's second Test between the All Blacks and British and Irish Lions should look no further - a pack of adorable penguins are back to help you out again.

The colony of Gentoo penguins at Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's in Auckland were given the opportunity to pick a winner ahead of tomorrow night's match at the Cake Tin using black or red pebbles.

The small birds at the Auckland aquarium seemed pretty confident in their picks as they waddled between the two piles with the black pebbles an overwhelming favourite.

Last week, the penguins also chose the All Blacks for a resounding win after taking all the black pebbles away to their nests - a prediction the All Blacks made true with a convincing 30-15 win at Eden Park.