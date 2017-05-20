Video: Patrick Osborne carves flailing Force defence with sheer pace and power for an untouched 60m try

Patrick Osborne has shown all of his skills in a runaway try against the Western Force tonight after opening the second half with a masterpiece started in his own territory.

Osborne spied a hole after the ball made its way down the Highlanders' backline and once the blockbuster runner was given the ball, he launched through it.

Force back Bill Meakes questioned whether he was blocked from tackling Osborne after running directly into Elliot Dixon, but the referee didn't even head upstairs to the TMO for an answer.

The try was big for Osborne after a difficult night in wet Perth conditions saw him knock the high ball on multiple times.