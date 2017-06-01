 

Video: New Zealand-born Ben Te'o handed Lions debut against Provincial Barbarians

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has named his a strong side for his side's tour opener against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei on Saturday.

Warburton said he was the last player to wear the red jersey on the 2013 Australian Tour – he refuses to let that happen again.
Source: 1 NEWS

Gatland has included several experienced players against the Barbarians, while also handing Auckland born Ben Te'o his first appearance in a Lions jersey, while fellow Kiwi Jared Payne will start on the bench on his return to his old home ground.

NZ-born Ben Te’o has been given the nod to start at centre against the Barbarians in Whangarei.
Source: YouTube/ The British & Irish Lions

Te'o, of the Worcester Warriors, only switched from rugby league to union in 2015, making his England debut last year.

Regular captain Sam Warburton will lead the side, with 14 of the playing 23 making their Lions debut.

"We have named a side that showcases a strong combination of experience and youth and we are really looking forward to Saturday," Gatland said.

The Waikato stalwart has implemented his understanding of Kiwi culture on the side.
Source: 1 NEWS

"We are lucky to have some real leaders in the squad and to be able to select them for this match in the likes of Rory Best, Alun Wyn Jones and Greig Laidlaw."

"We are all hugely excited about the first game on tour, it's a great opportunity for the starting XV and the whole match day squad to lay down a marker and get the tour off to a good start."

The Lions Test series with the All Blacks begins on June 24 at Eden Park.

LIONS: 15. Stuart Hogg, 14. Anthony Watson, 13. Jonathan Joseph, 12. Ben Te'o, 11. Tommy Semour, 10 Johnny Sexton, 9. Greg Laidlaw, 8. Taulupe Faletau, 7. Sam Warburton (c), 6. Ross Moriarty, 5. Iain Henderson, 4. Alun Wyn Jones, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 2. Rory Best, 1. Joe Marler.

Reserves: 16. Jamie George, 17. Mako Vunipola, 18. Tadhg Furlong, 19. George Kruis, 20. Justin Tipuric, 21. Rhys Webb, 22. Owen Farrell, 23. Jared Payne.

Fixtures: 

June 3: Lions v Provincial Barbarians, Whangarei.
June 7: Lions v Blues, Auckland.
June 10: Lions v Crusaders, Christchurch.
June 13: Lions v Highlanders, Dunedin.
June 20: Lions v Maori All Blacks, Rotorua.
June 24: Lions v All Blacks, Auckland.
June 27: Lions v Hurricanes, Wellington.
July 1: Lions v All Blacks, Wellington.
July 8: Lions v Auckland, Auckland.

