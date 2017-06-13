Video: New All Black Ngani Laumape learns 'like a sponge' according to teammate Ardie Savea

New All Blacks call-up Ngani Laumape is fitting right in with the national side, according to Hurricanes teammate Ardie Savea.

After a barnstorming Super Rugby season in which Laumpape is among the leaders for tries scored, Steve Hansen didn't hesitate in calling up the former Warriors star, something Savea is more than pleased with.

"He's loving it at the moment," Savea said.

"I think he's just trying to take everything on board, he's like a sponge just trying to learn everything."