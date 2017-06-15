 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Video: Maori All Blacks set to unleash powerful in-form backline against struggling Lions

share

Source:

1 NEWS

There are eight former All Blacks players in the Maori side who will face the Lions in Rotorua on Saturday.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:13
1
All Blacks legend Mealamu was at today's All Blacks training session to catch up with his old team-mates.

'Your jersey and shorts are in there' - Jerome Kaino offers Keven Mealamu his boots for All Blacks training

2
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say Team NZ are 'vulnerable' ahead of America's Cup final

00:21
3
The cross-code star made it look easy, smashing out some front lever bar core exercises in the gym.

Video: Hulking All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams crushes core workout ahead of Manu Samoa Test


02:05
4
The Manu Samoa players have returned from club rugby for pride instead of pay this Friday and the Ikale Tahi is in the same predicament.

Samoan, Tongan national rugby teams facing tests off the field as doubleheader highlights lack of money in Pacific rugby

00:32
5
Fifita and Barrett have been named on the bench for tomorrow's clash against Samoa in Auckland.

Video: All Blacks newbies Vaea Fifita, Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape get stuck into training at Eden Park

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:40
Ngai Te Rangi has set out this morning to block a container shipping lane in Tauranga Harbour.

Watch: Treaty settlement protesters set out to block Tauranga shipping lane

Ngai Te Rangi has taken issue with an upcoming settlement.


05:54
London is in shock after the horrifying blaze at a west London apartment block.

'I don't see how they could have got out' - death toll in Grenfell Tower blaze expected to rise

London is in shock after the horrifying blaze at a west London apartment block.

03:01
Privacy lawyer Kathryn Dalziel discusses a move by an Auckland school to warn parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events without permission.

Should parents be banned from posting photos of other children on social media?

An Auckland school has asked parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events without permission.

01:50
Gareth Hughes says schools shouldn't have to wait for an accident to happen for action to be taken.

Green MP wants to make it easier for schools to get speed limits lowered outside their gate

Gareth Hughes says schools shouldn't have to wait for an accident to happen.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ