 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Video: Lowly Kings humiliate bumbling Rebels with fulltime try in Super Rugby thrashing

share

Source:

AAP

Melbourne's Super Rugby season has hit a new low with a demoralising 44-3 loss to the lowly Kings in Port Elizabeth.

Melbourne's Super Rugby season has hit a new low with a demoralising 44-3 loss to the lowly Kings in Port Elizabeth.
Source: SKY

The Rebels were primed to crack their first victory in South Africa after a gritty draw last round to the Sharks, but they delivered an insipid performance that could be classed as their worst of the season.

The South African team, who sit bottom of their conference yet also claimed the Waratahs' scalp last week, posted six unanswered tries with the Rebels unable to build any attacking pressure.

They had plenty of chances, particularly in the first half when they dominated 58 per cent of possession and 57 per cent of territory, but were unable to capitalise and trailed 8-3 at the break.

Former Melbourne Storm winger Marika Koroibete toiled hard but, with his old side flying at the top of the NRL ladder, he must be questioning his decision to switch codes.

Halfback and skipper Nic Stirzaker was a late withdrawal with an ankle injury and Melbourne suffered another blow when they lost starting No.9 Mick Snowden with a foot problem just 24 minutes in.

The Rebels were forced to shift Colby Fainga'a to halfback, with the hard- working flanker taking time to adjust to his new duties.

While they were still well in the game at halftime the second half was one-way traffic with the Kings sharing the spoils.

Winger Makazole Mapimpi, who scored in the 70th minute, was a stand-out as was flanker Andisa Ntsila.

Fainga'a, who took over the captaincy in the absence of Stirzaker, was gutted by the performance.

"A bit of adversity came our way and we weren't good enough to adjust out there," Fainga'a said.

"It was an extremely disappointing result for us.

"We'll have a good review and a lot of hard truths are going to come out of that game."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

2
Roger Tuivasa Sheck makes a break: NRL rugby league, Warriors v Knights, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, Sunday 5 March, 2017. Photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Strong opening half gives Warriors the slight edge as sudden wet-weather alters entire landscape of NRL clash

00:37
3
Parker and trainer Kevin Barry are starting to plan for a unification fight if this is anything to go by.

Video: Eagle-eyed Joseph Parker watches on during Joshua v Klitschko

00:29
4
Joshua claimed the biggest win of his career in front of 90,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium.

'If you don't take part… you're going to fail' - Anthony Joshua's emotional victory speech after defeating Wladimir Klitschko

00:30
5
Joshua was all-over Wladimir Klitschko before winning the fight in the 11th round.

Watch: Anthony Joshua knocks Klitschko down in the fifth with stinging series of punches

00:40
The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.

'Get em out of here!' Trump brandishes protestors waving Russian flags during rally

The US President was quick to thank the legal system.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

100 days of 'profound change' - Trump proudly states at Pennsylvania rally

'My only allegiance is to you, our wonderful citizens".

00:59
A mountain guide captured the natural phenomenon as it sped its way towards the Terskol ski resort.

Watch: Colossal avalanche cloud tumbles towards Russian ski resort

The mountain guide who captured the footage can be heard farewelling his parents as the mass approached.


00:19
A young boy has been taken to hospital after a head-on collision between two cars south of Auckland.

South Auckland crash leaves young boy in critical condition

Emergency crews were called to the crash near Waiuku around 9.30am.

00:29
Joshua claimed the biggest win of his career in front of 90,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium.

'If you don't take part… you're going to fail' - Anthony Joshua's emotional victory speech after defeating Wladimir Klitschko

Joshua claimed the biggest win of his career in front of 90,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ