Video: Lions' Rohan Janse van Rensburg snatches victory from Cheetahs with late try in Bloemfontein

The midfielder scored the match winning try as the Lions edged the Cheetahs 28-25.
Former Silver Fern Tania Dalton in critical condition in Auckland Hospital

Former Silver Fern Tania Dalton in critical condition in Auckland Hospital

Watch: Scotland's first-five delivers sensational skip out pass to set up match winning try against Wales

Watch: Scotland's first-five delivers sensational skip out pass to set up match winning try against Wales

'Are you Muslim?' - Muhammad Ali's son detained at Florida airport


Watch: Pedro Rodriguez scores curling deceptive goal as Chelsea defeat plucky Swansea City

Watch: Pedro Rodriguez scores curling deceptive goal as Chelsea defeat plucky Swansea City

Video: Jacinda Ardern focused on September election after Mt Albert win: 'Now the real work begins'

After sweeping to victory in Auckland last night Ms Ardern says "real change comes when Labour is in government".

Watch: Paris site of All Blacks great Ali Williams alleged back of a car attempt to buy cocaine

Williams was arrested with former Wallaby James O'Connor who allegedly tried to buy the drug alongside the New Zealander.

Jacinda Ardern wins Mt Albert by-election by landslide

Jacinda Ardern wins Mt Albert by-election by landslide

Ardern won by 8,500 votes and also received a congratulatory message from her closest competition in Greens' Julie Genter.

Video: 'Thunder' formation fly over kicks off NZ Air Force 80th anniversary celebrations at Ohakea

Video: 'Thunder' formation fly over kicks off NZ Air Force 80th anniversary celebrations at Ohakea

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event today and tomorrow.


Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.


 
