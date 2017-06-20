Video: Lions go off-road! British and Irish stars get a taste of NZ four-wheel driving

Three British and Irish Lions stars have gotten a unique taste of Kiwi scenery, treated to some four-wheel driving in Mamaku in the Bay of Plenty.

Jonathan Joseph, Rory Best, James Haskell and Rhys Webb saddled up with sponsor Land Rover as the Lions boys got a first hand taste of New Zealand.

"The tracks we got to explore with Land Rover kept the players focussed on the challenge at hand, which is certainly something we will be taking into the next matches," Haskell said.