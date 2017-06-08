 

Video: Lions captain Sam Warburton lays wreath at Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial

Source:

1 NEWS

The British and Irish Lions have paid their respects to those who lost their lives in the 2011 Christchurch Earthquake, with captain Sam Warburton laying a wreath at the foot of the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial this evening.

The tourists today paid tribute in Christchurch to those lost in the 2011 earthquake.
Source: 1 NEWS

The memorial, which was unveiled in February this year, shows the names of the 185 lives lost in the 2011 quake.

The Lions arrived in Christchurch today, travelling from Auckland after their 22-16 loss to the Blues at Eden Park last night.

Warburton was joined by coach Warren Gatland and his entire coaching staff, as long with the other 40 members of the Lions touring squad.

People from around the world died in the tragedy. They have been individually acknowledged at the official opening of the new memorial.
Source: 1 NEWS

