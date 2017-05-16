Video: Lions begin training ahead of NZ tour with 27 players missing

Source:
The British and Irish Lions have had their first pre-tour training at the Vale of Glamorgan in Wales with a staggering 27 players missing.
Lions coach Warren Gatland was forced to start preparations at the Welsh Rugby Union base without some key players due to various club commitments, seeing it is play-offs time.
The camp is the first of the two camps before the squad flies out to New Zealand.
Their first match will be against the New Zealand provincial Barbarians team on June 3 in Whangarei.
