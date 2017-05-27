Video: 'What a kick!' Malakai Fekitoa shows off kicking flair with a little piece of magic to set up Tevita Li

Source:
The Highlanders needed a spark of inspiration against the Waratahs coming into the second half after trailing by 14-13 in what was a gutsy effort by the Australians.
Up steps Malakai Fekitoa who must have had a peek into Tony Brown's play book as he put in the most delicate of chips over the Waratahs defence to put a busting Tevita Li through on to goal.
The winger was left with little to do, as he waltzed over to score under the posts and put momentum back into the Highlanders favour as they beat the Waratahs 44-28.
