Video: Jordie Barrett hilariously turns up to Hurricanes pre-season on scooter

Hurricanes youngster Jordie Barrett forced a smile from his teammates at their pre-season Surf to Peak challenge this morning, turning up on a nifty 50 scooter.
With the rest of his teammates opting for push bikes, the youngest of the Barrett brothers took a more casual approach, driving towards the start of the race in style, before dismounting and removing his helmet.
It would appear that the ploy from the youngster would work, finishing in third place as he bids to return for the 2018 season after a shoulder injury derailed his debut campaign.
