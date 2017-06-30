Video: 'If they don't see it move on' - Steve Hansen weighs in on Mako Vunipola's alleged 'squirrel grip' on Owen Franks

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen told media yesterday to "move on" after video evidence surfaced of Lions' prop Mako Vunipola appearing to grab Owen Franks below the belt, during a scrum early in the first Test match last Saturday in Auckland.

Footage shows Vunipola involved in what is known in sporting circles as a 'squirrel grip', where a player appears to grab near his opponent's testicle area.

The incident in question happened during the first scrum of the All Blacks' 30-15 win.

Hansen said he didn't see the incident unfold and that there is a reason the game has officials to make the call for foul play.

"He hasn't talked about it (Owen Franks), the vision might not be right," said Hansen.

"Look, there's no point dragging stuff up, what happens on the park is adjudicated by – there's a guy who is connected to the ref."

Hansen said so far on the Lions tour referees and officials have been doing an outstanding job.

"They're doing a pretty good job of making the game a lot more cleaner than what it was on yesteryear.

"We've got citing commissioners now and if they don't see it then just move on."