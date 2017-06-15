Video: Hulking All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams crushes core workout ahead of Manu Samoa Test

All Blacks superstar Sonny Bill Williams posted on social media overnight his latest method of keeping his core in good nick.

The hulking All Black busted out some impressive reps of front lever bar core exercises while in the gym.

He posted the video on Instagram with the caption: "A little bit of fun today #gettingthereslowly"

Williams, 31, has been named to start in the All Blacks' first Test tomorrow night against Manu Samoa at second five-eighth in Auckland.