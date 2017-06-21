Video: 'Hopefully one day I'll be in the ABs' - Baby Blacks hat-trick hero Asafo Aumua after sensational campaign

Baby Blacks' hat-trick hero in the final of the World Rugby Championship Asafo Aumua is surely destined for big things in rugby, after an outstanding campaign for the New Zealand under-20's in Georgia.

But the humble hooker from Wellington hasn't let things get to his head, quickly crediting his teammates after his three try haul in his side's 64-17 final win against England.

"It was life changing for me, but full credit to the boys I just had to finish it off by putting the ball down," Aumua said.

The World Champion New Zealand under-20's team landed in Auckland this morning.

Aumua, 20, admitted his ultimate goal is to make the All Blacks team.

"Hopefully one day I'll be in the All Blacks."

The talented rising star was third in the overall standings for the most tries scored at the tournament, bagging five tries all up at the championship.

Aumua has been a menace for his opponents at the tournament, showing rare speed for a front rower with nimble footwork.

He set up a brilliant try for his side in the semi-final, embarrassing France's left winger with a goose step before tearing down the field.