Video: 'Hopefully mate' - is young Blues star Rieko Ioane in line for All Blacks call-up to play the Lions?

Blues' star winger Rieko Ioane was quick to laugh off suggestions from 1 NEWS' sports presenter Andrew Saville that he has cemented a spot in the All Blacks squad to face the Lions.

The All Blacks squad is to be announced at midday today.

Ioane scored a sublime opening try for the Blues as his side tamed the Lions with late 22-16 comeback win at Eden Park in Auckland last night.

After the match Saville congratulated Ioane on his performance and hinted that he'll see him later today for the All Blacks team announcement.

"Okay we’ll see you tomorrow," said Saville.

But the young gun was quick to pick up on Saville's suggestion saying, "hopefully, mate."

Ioane was selected last year for the All Blacks’ end-of-year Northern hemisphere tour.

He was 19-years-old when he made his debut against Italy.