 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Rugby


Video: 'He's putting his hand up for us' - Did cagey Ian Foster just hint at a Jordie Barrett call-up?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The All Blacks assistant tried not to be drawn on the young Barrett. But – there was no escape.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The former All Black star cemented his Racing 92 a spot in the French Top 14 quarter-finals after this effort.

Watch: Video emerges of silky smooth Dan Carter throwing sneaky dummy before dotting down for match winner

00:29
2
Bouchard earlier called Sharapova a cheater and said she should have been banned for life from the sport after testing positive for meldonium.

Video: Very frosty handshake after Eugenie Bouchard outclasses 'cheater' Sharapova in grudge match

00:26
3
Unfortunately for the Mumbai Indians the Sunrisers went onto win the match by seven wickets.

Watch: BOOM! Perfect Mitchell McClenaghan yorker sends David Warner packing first ball


4
Cronulla Sharks under 20 player Jesse Savage.

NZ-born Sharks under 20 player stood down for alleged possession of illegal substance

5
Kieran Read in action during the All Blacks and Manu Samoa rugby union Test match at Apia Park. Samoa. Wednesday 8 July 2015. Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks lock in Samoa Test before Lions series

Bennett is already an associate finance minister so offers stability but Bridges offers a fresher face.

Protesters were 'more aggressive than I'd previously seen' - Paula Bennett tells court she feared repeat of Steven Joyce dildo attack

The deputy PM has taken the witness stand in Chester Borrows' careless driving case.

00:29
Kai Yip Cheung will spend a minimum of nine years inside after the was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland.

Video: The moment man is sentenced to 15 years in prison over New Zealand Customs' $176m meth bust

Kai Yip Cheung was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland today.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

Toddler filmed alone in South Auckland.

Mother of crying toddler filmed wandering South Auckland street wearing only a nappy spoken to by police

Footage was posted online yesterday by an Otara woman who found the child.

02:54
Labour’s Kelvin Davis has come up with the idea of a prison run on tikanga Maori values.

Andrew Little not ruling out 'radical' idea of running a prison on Maori values: 'Whatever we're doing now is wrong'

"This is not Labour policy, it is about (MP Kelvin Davis) saying we've got to do something different."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ