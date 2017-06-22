Video: 'He's got electrifying speed' - All Blacks coach on picking Rieko Ioane to start against Lions

Rookie All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane has another shot at the British and Irish Lions, given the nod by Steve Hansen to start on the left wing on Saturday at Eden Park, Auckland.

All Blacks coach Hansen says it was a pretty straight forward decision to give the 20-year-old the number 11 black jumper, with his outstanding form for the Blues at Super Rugby level.

"All three of them, Wise (Waisake Naholo), Jules (Julian Savea) are quality players," said Hansen.

"We had a look at what we were after and then looked at the whole season. We just felt that Rieko's been the guy that's been in best form throughout the year.

"He played rugby really well for the Blues when given the opportunity, not the same in the Maori game when he didn't get many opportunities."

Ioane debuted last year for the All Blacks against Italy in November.

"He's got electrifying speed and we just think for this particular match he's the boy," said Hansen.

This will be the third time Ioane will face the Lions after beating them while playing for the Blues 22-16 earlier this month.

And just last weekend he was part of the Maori All Blacks team that went down 32-10 against the Lions.