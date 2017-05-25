Video: 'He's been dancing round all week!' Fizzing Dagg back as 10 changes made to Crusaders' starting XV

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has confirmed All Black back Israel Dagg will make his return to Super Rugby starting on the wing this weekend after recovering from knee surgery.

Dagg and a different looking Crusaders outfit flew out for Melbourne today ahead of this weekend's match against the Rebels with 10 changes confirmed to the starting XV.

"He's been dancing round all week," Robertson said of Dagg.

"He's chahooing and back to his normal self so he gets a start on the wing."

Dagg has been out of Super Rugby action since suffering a knee injury that required surgery in round three against the Reds on March 11.

In other changes, last week's bench front row of Wyatt Crockett, Ben Funnell and Mike Alaalatoa becomes the starting front row for Saturday night, with Andrew Makalio, Joe Moody and Oli Jager all named on the bench.

Owen Franks has been given the week off completely with a southern derby against the Highlanders next week to freshen up for.

Lock Quinten Strange will make his first start of the season, pairing up with Sam Whitelock - usual starter Luke Romano earning a break with a spot on the bench.



The loose forward trio will be Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Pete Samu and Jordan Taufua, with Jed Brown having recovered from injury to take a place in the reserves.

All Black loosie Mark Todd is still recovering from a head knock.

Manasa Mataele will appear on the opposite wing from Dagg, with Tim Bateman stepping into the second five spot and Seta Tamanivalu making his start at centre to complete the revised backline with Ryan Crotty also recovering from concussion.

The Crusaders face the Rebels on Saturday at 9:30pm NZT.

CRUSADERS: 1. Wyatt Crockett, 2. Ben Funnell, 3. Michael Alaalatoa, 4. Quinten Strange, 5. Sam Whitelock (C) , 6. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 7. Pete Samu, 8. Jordan Taufua, 9. Bryn Hall , 10. Richie Mo'unga, 11. Manasa Mataele, 12. Tim Bateman , 13. Seta Tamanivalu, 14. Israel Dagg, 15. David Havili