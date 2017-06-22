Video: 'Is he faster than you?!' Cheeky Ryan Crotty gets Beauden Barrett to admit Rieko Ioane is NZ's quickest rugby star

Rieko Ioane hasn't just won a starting spot with the All Blacks for this Saturday's first Test against the British and Irish Lions - he's also nabbed the title of the All Blacks fastest rugby player, according to teammates Beauden Barrett and Ryan Crotty.

Ioane was a surprise addition to the starting XV for this weekend's match at Eden Park, with the 20-year-old set to don the No.11 jersey in place of Julian Savea, who was dropped from the match-day 23 altogether.

But it appears his speed could be the big difference after Barrett confirmed Ioane had stepped up the tempo at trainings this week.

"He was the fastest this morning at speed testing so he's pretty quick," Barrett said.

1 NEWS Sport's Andrew Saville asked whether he thought Ioane was the fastest player in professional rugby to which Barrett simply replied, "yes".

Crotty, who was with Barrett at today's media conference, then took his chance to get a cheeky jab in on his teammate.

"Is he faster than you?" Crotty asked.

Barrett's speed at first-five is a renowned component of his attacking flair, with one of the biggest highlights of it coming in the 2015 Rugby World Cup final when he managed to outrun two Wallabies in a full-field kick-and-chase to score the game-sealing try in the final minute.

But Barrett admitted to Crotty and reporters today he was no match for Ioane.

"I'd hope so!" he said.

However, there's one fellow All Black Barrett believes could challenge Ioane for the mantle.