 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Video: 'A game of sevens!' Scott Barrett and Sam Whitelock discuss possible super siblings clash between All Blacks families

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks locking duo Scott Barrett and Sam Whitelock may have more rugby to play after this weekend's Test against Wales with the duo jokingly discussing the possibility of a clash of siblings between their prominent rugby families.

The pair admit they may have issues in the front row though.
Source: 1 NEWS

The rivalry flared after a reporter mentioned the Barrett boys of Scott, Beauden and Jordie had recently won the "Sibling Superstars" award at this year's Australian Kids' Choice Sport Awards - an award the Taranaki lock wasn't even aware they had won.

"Liam Squire was giving me a bit of stick yesterday, saying 'Oh, you're the man, you win all these awards!'," Barrett said.

"I don't even know what it's about!"

The pair were then asked if they had ever considered a "Barrett-Whitelock family contest" to see who the super siblings of the team were.

The trio could be in line to start a Test match together when the All Blacks take on Samoa on Friday.
Source: 1 NEWS

Both families feature multiple All Blacks, with Sam able to call on brothers Luke, George and Adam who have all worn the black jersey in their careers as well.

However the locking pair noticed one gaping hole in both teams of brothers.

"The struggle would be in the front row," Whitelock said.

"There's not many front rowers between the two families so maybe a game of sevens - probably could team up and play everyone else!"

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Australia's spin bowler Lyon made a key play, running out England's batsman Vince in the 60th over in Brisbane.

Pinpoint! Nathan Lyon runs out England batsman with sensational piece of fielding

00:56
2
Normally leading from the front on the field, Sio Siua Taukeiaho froze for a while before taking the leap off the Sky Tower in Auckland.

'But I'm scared!' Tonga's RLWC prop freezes and stalls before completing Sky Jump

00:55
3
The Tongan centre wasn't getting too far ahead of himself, however, saying his side first need to overcome a tough England side to reach the final.

'They would need to bring more police officers and army to Auckland!' Konrad Hurrell on possible RLWC glory for Tonga

00:31
4
The Kiwi centre had to push away Kevin Durant as he and Russell Westbrook went forehead to forehead in a heated exchange.

Steven Adams plays peacemaker, breaks up heated argument between former OKC teammates Westbrook and Durant

02:00
5
The team from Holy Cross College is mixing it with the best young players in the country.

Meet the South Auckland girls turning heads on the cricket pitch

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

00:20
It’s estimated up to 6,000 litres of molasses leaked onto the road near Te Awamutu.

Video: Thousands of litres of molasses cover Waikato road as truck lies on its side after crash

It rolled at 7.40am today on Ngahape Rd, Ngahape.


00:29
Many Zimbabweans are celebrating the end of Robert Mugabe’s reign – as this reporter found out.

Watch: 'I have no words' - Zimbabwe woman breaks down in tears of joy over Mugabe's resignation live on TV

Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe today resigned after 37 years in power.

00:22
Zimbabweans took to the streets on their feet and in vehicles to celebrate.

Watch: Wild celebrations on streets of Harare as Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe president

The streets of Zimbabwe's capital today erupted in dancing, singing, honking and cheers.

Police car generic.

Man, 26, arrested over Wellington taxi driver shooting

The man is due to appear in the Wellington District Court today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 