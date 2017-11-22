Video: 'A game of sevens!' Scott Barrett and Sam Whitelock discuss possible super siblings clash between All Blacks families

All Blacks locking duo Scott Barrett and Sam Whitelock may have more rugby to play after this weekend's Test against Wales with the duo jokingly discussing the possibility of a clash of siblings between their prominent rugby families.

The rivalry flared after a reporter mentioned the Barrett boys of Scott, Beauden and Jordie had recently won the "Sibling Superstars" award at this year's Australian Kids' Choice Sport Awards - an award the Taranaki lock wasn't even aware they had won.

"Liam Squire was giving me a bit of stick yesterday, saying 'Oh, you're the man, you win all these awards!'," Barrett said.

"I don't even know what it's about!"

The pair were then asked if they had ever considered a "Barrett-Whitelock family contest" to see who the super siblings of the team were.

Both families feature multiple All Blacks, with Sam able to call on brothers Luke, George and Adam who have all worn the black jersey in their careers as well.

However the locking pair noticed one gaping hole in both teams of brothers.

"The struggle would be in the front row," Whitelock said.