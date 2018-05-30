 

Video: French team touch down in Auckland ahead of All Blacks series

The French rugby team arrived in Auckland this morning ahead of next week’s Test series opener against the All Blacks at Eden Park.

The visitors didn't arrive with their full squad as other players stayed behind to play club finals in France.
The visitors weren’t with their entire squad with players still at home in France as they prepare for their national final this weekend.

Montpellier and Castres face off on Sunday morning at Stade de France for the French Top 14 title.

All Blacks players have returned to their Super Rugby franchises after their latest training camp in Christchurch.

