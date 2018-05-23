Video: Former Chiefs flyer James Lowe steamrolls Munster fullback twice to set up Leinster try

Former Chiefs winger James Lowe made an immediate impact in his return for Leinster, steamrolling Munster's fullback Simon Zebo twice in the opening minutes of his side's 16-15 Pro14 semi-final win on Monday in Dublin.

Lowe, 25, made a barnstorming run in the seventh minute of the match down the left edge and ran over the top of Zebo before making an offload to one of his Leinster teammates.

Moments later Lowe popped up in the midfield and went one-on-one again with Zebo, he beat the fullback with a stutter step and fend before offloading the ball with one hand to his number eight Jack Conan who went over to score.

Leinster will face off against defending champs Scarlets on May 26 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.