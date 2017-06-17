 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Video: Fiji snatch Test win at the death with 82nd minute drop goal after desperate defence forces game-winning turnover

share

Source:

Associated Press

Fiji first-five eighth Ben Volavola kicked a dropped goal in the second minute of injury time to give his side a 22-19 win over Italy in a hard-fought rugby test at Suva's National Stadium.

The game looked like it was heading for a 19-all draw with the fulltime hooter gone and Italy with a scrum inside their 22 - but never count out a fired-up Fijian side.
Source: SKY

Volavola's opposite Tomasso Allan had kicked a penalty three minutes earlier to draw Italy level with Fiji at 19-19 after it had trailed throughout the match.

A draw seemed the likely outcome until lock Leone Nakarawa led a length-of-the-field breakout by Fiji with fulltime almost showing.

The 95-metre raid almost ended in a remarkable match-winning try to Jale Vatubua but the centre dropped the final pass with the goalline open.

Fiji stayed on attack and won a penalty advantage after Italy coughed up possession with time up on the clock.

Volavola then calmly drop kicked the ball between the posts to give the home side victory.

Fiji scored twice in the first half, through centres Eroni Vasiteri and Vatubua, to lead 14-9 at halftime. They extended their lead to 19-9 early in the second half with a third try to Vereniki Goneva.

Allan kept Italy in the match, kicking five goals from five attempts. He landed three penalties before halftime, then converted a 53rd minute try to lock Maxime Mbanda which came from a well-executed rolling maul.

Fiji paid heavily for a lack of discipline, conceding eight penalties at scrum where the Italian pack was overwhelmingly dominant. Tenth-ranked Fiji still managed to hang on and to eventually snatch a win which will boost its confidence ahead of next weekend's clash with Scotland.

Ad Feedback"It was a good performance by Italy," Fiji captain Akapusi Qera said. "We were expecting that tough challenge from them.

"On our side, the boys hung in there. It was a tough workout for us and a good buildup to the game against Scotland."

Italy play Australia at Brisbane next Saturday.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
Blessing Okagbare was competing in the Diamond League meeting in Oslo when her black flew over her head

Watch: Star long jumper's epic wig fail during Diamond League meet leap

00:49
2
a

Watch: 'He's like an old meat pie!' Hansen dishes out some classic Shag praise for SBW's performance against Samoa - we think

00:56
3
The Team USA skipper avoided answering a question about a second race boat.

Video: 'You guys will fall for anything' – smirking Jimmy Spithill taunts media at suggestion Oracle will use second boat in America's Cup defence

00:16
4
The All Blacks coach has suggested that Warren Gatland is calling in the cavalry ahead of the Test series.

Welsh quartet confirmed for Lions call-up as Hansen predicts more to come

00:48
5
The Kiwi helmsman spoke to media about the challenges his side have faced in Bermuda.

Team NZ 'faced a lot of adversity' on rocky road to win right to challenge for America's Cup – Peter Burling

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ