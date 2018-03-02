 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Video: Ex-Wallabies first-five Quade Cooper hit twice in the head by rogue fan

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former Wallabies first-five eighth Quade Cooper was hit twice in the head by a rogue fan while trying to work out at a gym in Brisbane.

Cooper laughed about the incidents which occurred at a Brisbane gym.
Source: Instagram/ quadecooper

The 70 Test Aussie international saw the funny side of his run in with the fan.

"Today I had another run in with the BIG FAN from the gym.. this time I fought back!! F U FAN," Cooper posted on Instagram.

The 29-year-old has been training on his own after last year being told that he wasn't wanted by his Super Rugby side the Reds by new coach Brad Thorn.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Akira Ioane of the Blues makes a break on his way to score a try. Super Rugby match, Blues v Chiefs at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 March 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Blues lead Chiefs at the break after intense first half battle

00:15
2
Cooper laughed about the incidents which occurred at a Brisbane gym.

Video: Ex-Wallabies first-five Quade Cooper hit twice in the head by rogue fan

00:30
3
The incident in Manchester has left Jones afraid to use public transport.

Watch: Shameful scenes as England coach Eddie Jones verbally abused by Scotland fans

01:45
4
David Fusitua was joined by his teammates in helping load a 20-foot container to help rebuild primary schools in Tonga.

Watch: 'I put my hand up straight away' - Warriors partner up with Mitre 10, donate $17,000 of building materials for Tonga after Cyclone Gita

00:31
5
Trainer Kevin Barry is making big promises ahead of the unification super fight.

Anthony Joshua says Deontay Wilder 'an easier fight' than Joseph Parker

Live stream: Seven Sharp 2018

Watch Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells live from 7pm weekdays.

01:00
Pat Brown never saw her parents again after leaving for New Zealand, and says Britain's apology in 2010 was emotionally draining.

'It still hurts' - British post-war child migrant to NZ weeps as abuse inquiry recommends compensation

Pat Brown of Nelson says she's had a good life here but the child migrant scheme should never have happened.

02:03
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Lots of cloud but mostly dry with occasional showers

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

02:37
Olivia Wensley has described a world full of relentless power abuse, harassment and debauchery she saw while working as a lawyer.

'I felt really violated' – former lawyer details 'atrocious' proposition from senior colleague, calls time on profession's 'dirty little secret'

Olivia Wensley has described a world full of relentless power abuse, harassment and debauchery she saw while working as a lawyer.

00:21
Both prime ministers turned to wave at the cheering group on Sydney Harbour.

'A boatload of Kiwis perhaps?' Malcolm Turnbull cracks a funny as press conference with Jacinda Ardern is interrupted by boaties on Sydney Harbour

Both prime ministers turned to wave at the cheering group while speaking outside Kirribilli House.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 