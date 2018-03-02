Video: Ex-Wallabies first-five Quade Cooper hit twice in the head by rogue fan

Source:
Former Wallabies first-five eighth Quade Cooper was hit twice in the head by a rogue fan while trying to work out at a gym in Brisbane.
The 70 Test Aussie international saw the funny side of his run in with the fan.
"Today I had another run in with the BIG FAN from the gym.. this time I fought back!! F U FAN," Cooper posted on Instagram.
The 29-year-old has been training on his own after last year being told that he wasn't wanted by his Super Rugby side the Reds by new coach Brad Thorn.
