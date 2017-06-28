Video: Ex-All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa goes naked for daring ESPN Body Issue

Discarded All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa is exposing himself to a whole new audience after being selected to appear in ESPN The Magazine's famous Body Issue.

The Highlanders star is one of 23 athletes from around the world appearing in the magazine.

He has also appeared in a promotional video, where he is seen at the beach with nothing but a rugby ball.

"I worked really hard to get my body right," the Tonga-born 25-year-old said.

Others to appear include tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics.