Video: 'Everyone's in there!' Hurricanes pull out tricky lineout move with Jordie Barrett and Julian Savea

SKY

Probably a world's first with a fullback jumping in at lineout time.
Todd scored a crucial try in the 51st minute against the Hurricanes in Christchurch.

Video: Crusaders keep unbeaten streak alive after edging Hurricanes in fierce NZ derby match

Dagg played for his University club today in Christchurch as he prepares to make his return for the Crusaders.

Video: 'I was pretty nervous today' - Israel Dagg returns to club rugby after knee injury


It looked as though Blake blew a try but he backed himself to score an important try for Penrith.

As it happened: Courageous Panthers make incredible comeback to defeat Warriors

The Panthers made an incredible comeback to beat the Warriors 36-28 at Pepper Stadium.

Video: Tyrone Peachey seals dramatic comeback win for Panthers with late try to edge tired Warriors

Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Maire Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

Reports out of Sydney say the deal for Martin to join the Warriors is all but done.

US Police Generic

Boy, 8, knocked unconscious trying to shake hands with bully, two days before committing suicide in US

He was described as a "very loving little boy".

Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

Dame Valerie says the first weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

Why are so many Kiwi kids not at school on rainy days?

When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.


 
