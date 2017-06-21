Video: 'An efficient honest forward pack' - Lions forward coach Graham Rowntree gives ABs massive praise

The British and Irish Lions are aware of the looming challenge of facing the All Blacks on Saturday in Auckland, but believe they are improving and learning from their mistakes with every hit-out.

Last night in Hamilton the Lions thrashed the Chiefs 34-6 at Waikato Stadium.

The Lions forwards coach Graham Rowntree praised the All Blacks for their dominance on the international scene for the last decade, but said his side are starting to hit their strides.

"I think (the All Blacks are the) best in the world, consistently they have proven that over two world cups," said Rowntree.

"Very efficient, excellent line-out and line-out defence, particularly with Kieran Read in the mix.

"An honest team, efficient and honest forward pack."

Rowntree says the games against the New Zealand Super Rugby teams has helped his side improve their combinations and game plans.

"We have got hour hands full, but luckily we've had some good challenges over the last two weeks.

"I'm really happy with how the boys have adapted.

"The guys have learnt and they are adapting well."

The All Blacks will announce their team to face the Lions tomorrow.