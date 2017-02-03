Video: Disgusting late tackle sours NZ women's win over France

A shocking late tackle bought a thrilling clash between New Zealand and France to a shuddering halt at the Sevens World Series event in Sydney this evening.

Having trailed early in the match, New Zealand clawed their way to a 14-12 lead going into the final stages.

Kat Whata-Simpkins attempted to kick the ball out in the closing moments to run the clock down and seal the win, before a nasty late hit from a French defender.