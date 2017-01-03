Video: Dan Carter and Racing 92 teammates participate in strange and unique champagne ritual – seconds before a match!

Former All Blacks first-five Dan Carter participated in an unusual ritual with his Racing 92 team, drinking a glass of champagne before his side's match against Toulon yesterday.

Carter, 34, wore a blazer over his playing top with his teammates sculling back a glass of champagne for a customary New Year tradition.

"A first time for everything!," posted Carter on social media.

"Sticking to Racing tradition wearing our blazers & toasting a glass of Champagne before the match."