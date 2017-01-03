Video: Dan Carter and Racing 92 teammates participate in strange and unique champagne ritual – seconds before a match!

Source:SKY
Former All Blacks first-five Dan Carter participated in an unusual ritual with his Racing 92 team, drinking a glass of champagne before his side's match against Toulon yesterday.
Carter, 34, wore a blazer over his playing top with his teammates sculling back a glass of champagne for a customary New Year tradition.
"A first time for everything!," posted Carter on social media.
"Sticking to Racing tradition wearing our blazers & toasting a glass of Champagne before the match."
Racing 92, however, went down 17-11 to Toulon, with Carter's former All Blacks teammate Ma'a Nonu scoring Toulon's opening try in the match.
