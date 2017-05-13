Video: Crusaders keep unbeaten streak alive after edging Hurricanes in fierce NZ derby match

The Crusaders have kept their 2017 winning streak alive after a 20-12 win over the Hurricanes in Christchurch tonight.

FULLTIME - Crusaders 20 Hurricanes 12

75 mins - Crusaders 20 Hurricanes 12

THREE! Richie Mo'unga extends his side lead and he's made it really difficult for the Hurricanes as they now have an eight-point lead.

Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes makes a break against the Crusaders. Source: Photosport

70 mins - Crusaders 17 Hurricanes 12

The gamble doesn't pay off for the Hurricanes and they knock the ball on. The Crusaders get out of trouble again.

67 mins - Crusaders 17 Hurricanes 12

PENALTY! A big call here from the Hurricanes turning down three points and opting for a line-out.

63 mins - Crusaders 17 Hurricanes 12

HEAD KNOCK! Matt Todd has gone to the side-line for a concussion check after colliding with Hurricanes' fullback Jordie Barrett.

60 mins - Crusaders 17 Hurricanes 12

THREE! Jordie Barrett has been perfect with the boot nailing another penalty kick after Jordan Taufua was penalised for being offside.

57 mins - Crusaders 17 Hurricanes 9

THREE! Ardie Savea is lucky to escape a yellow card after taking out Crusaders' Bryn Hall who was nowhere near the ruck. Richie Mo'unga extends his side's lead with a successful penalty kick.

56 mins - Crusaders 14 Hurricanes 9

Crusaders again at scrum time get the shunt on over the Canes and it has been all about the Crusaders in the second half.

51 mins - Crusaders 14 Hurricanes 9

TRY! Matt Todd scores as the Crusaders pull off a great line-out drive. The skipper scores the first five-pointer of the match.

Richie Mo'unga misses his first shot at goal from out wide.

50 mins - Crusaders 9 Hurricanes 9

PENALTY! This time the Crusaders turn down the three points and opt for a line-out deep in the Hurricanes' 22.

45 mins - Crusaders 9 Hurricanes 9

Great scrambling defence from the visitors as they hold out another charging attack by the hosts. It looks like the momentum has swung into the Crusaders' favour as they look dangerously close to scoring next.

40 mins - Crusaders 9 Hurricanes 9

And we are back with Beauden Barrett kicking off to the Crusaders.

HALFTIME - Crusaders 9 Hurricanes 9

A tough and gruelling half of rugby with both side's blowing a few half chances to score.

But both the Crusaders and Hurricanes have shown really good defence in the first 40 minutes. Troubling signs for the Canes though with the hosts dominating at scrum time.

Crusaders have lost their lock Scott Barrett for the remainder of the match as he looked to have injured his ankle .

Get ready for a big second half of footy!

40 mins: Crusaders 9 Hurricanes 9

THREE! This time the Hurricanes take the points on offer and Jordie Barrett fires another penalty goal attempt straight between the uprights.

39 mins: Crusaders 9 Hurricanes 6

PENALTY! The Hurricanes turn down a shot at goal and opt for a line-out. Crusaders' skipper Matt Todd is in the thick of it again and gets a turnover for his side.

Beauden Barrett of the Hurricanes scores a try during the Investec Super Rugby game between the BNZ Crusaders v Hurricanes at AMI Stadium. Source: Photosport

36 mins: Crusaders 9 Hurricanes 6

Bad news Crusaders fans Scott Barrett has left the field due to an ankle injury.

34 mins: Crusaders 9 Hurricanes 6

NO TRY! Ryan Crotty puts in a fantastic cross-field kick which Seta Tamanivalu unfortunately drops inside the in-goal. The Hurricanes lucky to be let off the hook.

29 mins: Crusaders 9 Hurricanes 6

THREE! The Crusaders make a statement at scrum time driving the Hurricanes back during their own feed. And Richie Mo'unga gives his side the lead with a simple penalty kick from in front of the sticks.

28 mins: Crusaders 6 Hurricanes 6

This time it is the Hurricanes' skipper TJ Perenara that forces a turnover with a Crusaders player losing the ball forward at the breakdown.

24 mins: Crusaders 6 Hurricanes 6

TURNOVER! Matt Todd comes up with a crucial turnover as he disrupts the Hurricanes' drive and earns his side a scrum 5m out from his own try-line after holding up a Canes player in a maul that wasn't going anywhere.

21 mins: Crusaders 6 Hurricanes 6

THREE! Richie Mo'unga levels the scores with a successful penalty kick from a tricky angle.

18 mins: Crusaders 3 Hurricanes 6

THREE! Crusaders' Jordan Taufua has been penalised for not releasing in the tackle and Hurricanes' young star Jordie Barrett nails a massive penalty kick from about 43-metres out to give his side the lead.

14 mins: Crusaders 3 Hurricanes 3

THREE! A clever play from TJ Perenara, throwing the ball straight into an offside Crusaders player which earns his side a penalty. Jordie Barrett bangs his penalty kick straight down the middle between the goal posts.

11 mins: Crusaders 3 Hurricanes 0

THREE! Brad Shields has been penalised for not rolling away in a tackle. Richie Mo'unga gets the first points of the match with a simple penalty kick at goal.

8 mins: Crusaders 0 Hurricanes 0

Hurricanes have been excellent at the breakdown making a number of turnovers already in the match.

A few mistakes are creeping into the match, with the slippery conditions making things difficult.

KICK-OFF - Crusaders 0 Hurricanes 0

And we are underway! Richie Mo'unga kicks off to the Hurricanes.

PRE-MATCH:

The Crusaders are unbeaten in the 2017 season and take on a Hurricanes side that have been on fire in the last few Super Rugby rounds.

Hurricanes' first-five Beauden Barrett has been in fine form, creating the majority of his side's five-pointers this season.

The home side are still without their captain Sam Whitelock who has been suspended for a dangerous foul play in round 10 against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Last time the two sides met the Hurricanes pummelled the home side in Christchurch last year 35-10.

TEAMS:

Crusaders: David Havili, Seta Tamanivalu, Jack Goodhue, Ryan Crotty, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Mitchell Drummond, Jordan Taufua, Matt Todd (captain), Pete Samu, Scott Barrett, Luke Romano, Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody.

Reserves: Ben Funnell, Joe Moody, Michael Alaalatoa, Quinten Strange, Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Bryn Hall, Mitchell Hunt, Manasa Mataele.

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Cory Jane, Vince Aso, Ngani Laumape, Julian Savea, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara (c), Brad Shields, Ardie Savea, Reed Prinsep, Vaea Fifita, Mark Abbott, Jeffery To'omaga-Allen, Ricky Riccitelli, Chris Eves.

Reserves: Leni Apisai, Ben May, Loni Uhila, Sam Lousi, Toa Halafihi, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Otere Black, Wes Goosen.

