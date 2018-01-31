 

Video: Chiefs forward pack ignore blazing sun, rumble through gruelling scrum training at pre-season camp

The Chiefs aren't letting the summer heat slow down their preparations for this year's Super Rugby competition, with the forward pack even digging in for scrum trainings against each other in the blazing sun.

Not even the sweltering heat can stop the Chiefs from preparing for this year’s Super Rugby competition.
Source: Chiefs TV

The Waikato-based team is busy preparing for their opening hitout against the Blues later this week before turning their attention to the Brisbane Global Tens competition next weekend.

That means gutsy efforts have been required in the build-up, with temperatures currently sitting around the high 20s in the small King Country town.

Brisbane doesn't get much better with the temperature forecast to be 35 degrees this afternoon.

The team have resorted to full contact scrum training training for the forwards in the heat and sun as preparation for the heat wave currently affecting the country.

The Chiefs play the Blues in a pre-season match in Te Kuiti on Friday at 4pm.

