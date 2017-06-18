 

Video: Chiefs coach Dave Rennie explains how cheeky youngster Sam became a team selector for Lions clash

Chiefs coach Dave Rennie has called in some extra fire-power to help for this Tuesday's clash against the British and Irish Lions - and it's not a superstar rugby player.

"When we introduced to the boys they gave him a big round of applause - they didn't realise he hadn't picked some of them!"
Source: 1 NEWS

In a touching gesture from the Chiefs today a 10-year-old fan was given the honour of reading out the side to take on the Lions on Tuesday.

Young Sam Webb, dressed in a Chiefs jersey, sat alongside Rennie and announced the team at a press conference today.

Young Sam Webb revealed the Chiefs' side chosen to take on the British and Irish Lions on Tuesday.
Source: 1 NEWS

But Rennie explained Sam wasn't any ordinary kid plucked off the street - he helped build the line up for Tuesday's game.

"Ten weeks ago, he rung the office obviously aware some of our All Blacks wouldn't be available for this game and he wanted to have a chat to me," Rennie said.

"He'd selected a side for us to play against the Lions so he left a message at the front desk... he left a number for me to call him but he was out at footy practice so I gave him a ring the next morning to catch up with him - we spent the next 10 minutes going through the team and he had some really interesting selections for the team.

"When we introduced him to the boys yesterday, they gave him a big round of applause. Of course, some of them didn't realise that Sam didn't select them to be part of this squad.

"We're reasonably aligned."

Sam was then given the floor as he named the Chiefs' matchday 23 to face the Lions - a task he nailed with flair as he read the names out in a close to flawless performance.

It's unknown whether Sam has been in Steve Hansen's ear ahead of next weekend's first Test.

Chiefs

