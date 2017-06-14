Video: Challenge accepted! Staunch France ignores referee's demands, refuses to back down following fierce Baby Blacks haka

Source:
The French put up a staunch challenge against the Baby Blacks after their pre-game haka, standing their ground before their under-20 Rugby World Championship semi-final in Georgia this morning.
France refused to move after the Kiwi challenge as they held hands and waited for the New Zealand team to disperse just before kick-off.
Both teams stood in defiance as the referee asked them numerous times to get into position and get the match started.
New Zealand were the first to move, much to the delight of the French players, but unfortunately for them the Kiwis went on to win 39-26 and will face England on Monday.
