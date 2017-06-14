 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Video: Challenge accepted! Staunch France ignores referee's demands, refuses to back down following fierce Baby Blacks haka

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The French put up a staunch challenge against the Baby Blacks after their pre-game haka, standing their ground before their under-20 Rugby World Championship semi-final in Georgia this morning.

NZ beat the French 39-26 in their semi-final, a match spiced up by France's desire to confront the haka head-on.
Source: SKY

France refused to move after the Kiwi challenge as they held hands and waited for the New Zealand team to disperse just before kick-off.

Both teams stood in defiance as the referee asked them numerous times to get into position and get the match started.

Aumua blitzed defenders down the right flank before his team-mate Tiaan Falcon delivered a super out-the-back pass for Caleb Clarke to score.
Source: SKY

New Zealand were the first to move, much to the delight of the French players, but unfortunately for them the Kiwis went on to win 39-26 and will face England on Monday.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
Aumua blitzed defenders down the right flank before his team-mate Tiaan Falcon delivered a super out-the-back pass for Caleb Clarke to score.

Watch: 'That is a thing of magic' - Asafo Aumua burns French winger after cheeky goose step, sets up classy Baby Blacks try

00:31
2
NZ beat the French 39-26 in their semi-final, a match spiced up by France's desire to confront the haka head-on.

Video: Challenge accepted! Staunch France ignores referee's demands, refuses to back down following fierce Baby Blacks haka


00:30
3
The men from the south chose to forgo their pre match haka in favour of this pre-match presentation.

Watch: Highlanders Luke Whitelock presents Lions with claymore sword in honour of teams' Scottish heritage

00:30
4
The winger couldn't be stopped on his way over for the first try of the night in Dunedin.

Watch: Gutsy Highlanders snatch nail-biting one point win over Lions in Dunedin

00:30
5
The winger couldn't be stopped on his way over for the first try of the night in Dunedin.

Watch: Rampaging Waisake Naholo shrugs off feeble Lions defence to score for Highlanders

06:38
Dr Bryce Edwards discusses how we can get more youth interested politics and voting in the upcoming 2017 election.

'They need to see politicians speaking about real issues, not sound bites' – how to get young Kiwis engaged in upcoming election

Dr Bryce Edwards discusses how we can get more youth interested politics and voting in the upcoming 2017 election.

03:18
Georgina Griffiths says it's good news for skiers, but some may find the coming months pretty cold.

'It's about big intermittent fat winter highs' – winter 2017 could be colder than last year

Georgina Griffiths says it's good news for skiers, but some may find the coming months pretty cold.


03:28
Christie Marceau was stabbed to death in 2011 by Akshay Chand.

Police prosecutor was strongly against teenager's killer being let out on bail before attack

Christie Marceau was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand.

00:54
Dickson was in awe of Peter Burling and the Team NZ crew after they dismantled the Swedes in race seven.

'Today was a class package' – Chris Dickson praises Team NZ's flawless win, urges caution over Oracle

Dickson says Team NZ definitely need a rest after days of hectic action.


01:08
Sala ultimately paid the price for being too nice and too trusting in a cut-throat game.

Survivor NZ blog: Cabin fever, questionable acting and big moves

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ