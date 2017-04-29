Video: Brutal red card shoulder charge on Chiefs player's head earns Sunwolves sub a five week ban

Sunwolves substitute back Jamie-Jerry Taulagi has been suspended for five weeks by SANZAAR officials for his red card shoulder charges against the Chiefs on Saturday.

Taulagi pleaded guilty to the Foul Play Review Committee's charge of 'Dangerous Tackling of an Opponent' after he was sent off in extra time for deliberately using his shoulder to make contact with Chiefs winger Shaun Stevenson's head.

Stevenson immediately fell to the pitch from the contact, which occurred after the referee had blown his whistle.

SANZAAR's Foul Play Review Committee said they agreed with the initial red card ruling.

"The Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid range entry point of six weeks," it said in a statement.

"One week was added to the sanction as aggravation owing to previous dangerous tackles on the player's judicial record however, taking into account mitigating factors including the player's remorse, on field apology and early guilty plea the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to five weeks."