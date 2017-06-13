Video: Brave Highlanders inflict more misery on wounded Lions in Dunedin

One final push has secured a famous win for the Highlanders, pipping the British and Irish Lions 23-22 in a thriller in Dunedin.



Reserve five-eighth Marty Banks landed a wide penalty with six minutes remaining and the hosts then held the tourists out to secure victory in the Highlanders' first match against an international team.



A home team missing nine first-choice players were outscored three tries to two in an even and fast-paced affair.



However, they won the goalkicking battle, landing five shots from six while tourists managed three from six.



The last Lions miss was a 58m shot from reserve fullback Elliot Daly two minutes from time, whose attempted match-winner fell just short.



The second Lions loss from four games was in contrast to their griding 12-3 defeat of the Crusaders three days earlier, a result they hoped had swung tour momentum their way.



Not many of the tourists will have boosted their Test chances, with coach Warren Gatland to name close to a full-strength side to face the Maori All Blacks on Saturday in Rotorua.



Too many errors worked against them, along with a 12-7 penalty count dished out by Australian referee Angus Gardner.



The scores were locked at 10-10 after a lighting-quick first half.



The first three-and-a-half minutes set the tone, with non-stop rugby from both teams eventually resulting in a successful penalty shot from Highlanders five- eighth Lima Sopoaga.



Lions opposite Dan Biggar matched that after fellow-Welsh half Rhys Webb was held up short of the line.



Winger Waisake Naholo, released from All Blacks duty to play the match, put his team 10-3 ahead, barrelling past lock Courtney Lawes from close range after his team spurned a number of penalty kick opportunities.



A sick-looking Lawes left the game after his head was rocked back in a collision with Naholo's shoulder, putting future tour appearances in doubt for the tough English forward.



The Lions struck back quickly through their best-worked try of the tour, when speedy England centre Jamie Joseph was put into space and was barely touched in a 30m run to the line.



Just after halftime, Scottish winger Tommy Seymour brought his tour to life by outjumping Naholo to claim a Sopoaga cross-kick and scampering 40m to score.



Sopoaga's second penalty was followed by a try to Lions skipper Sam Warburton, the flanker capping a busy night by stretching out to score under the crossbar to put his team 22-13 clear.

