Video: Brave Highlanders inflict more misery on wounded Lions in Dunedin

One final push has secured a famous win for the Highlanders, pipping the British and Irish Lions 23-22 in a thriller in Dunedin.

The All Blacks' hooker did his Test match hopes a favour with this effort in Dunedin.
Reserve five-eighth Marty Banks landed a wide penalty with six minutes remaining and the hosts then held the tourists out to secure victory in the Highlanders' first match against an international team.

A home team missing nine first-choice players were outscored three tries to two in an even and fast-paced affair.

However, they won the goalkicking battle, landing five shots from six while tourists managed three from six.

The last Lions miss was a 58m shot from reserve fullback Elliot Daly two minutes from time, whose attempted match-winner fell just short.

The second Lions loss from four games was in contrast to their griding 12-3 defeat of the Crusaders three days earlier, a result they hoped had swung tour momentum their way.

Not many of the tourists will have boosted their Test chances, with coach Warren Gatland to name close to a full-strength side to face the Maori All Blacks on Saturday in Rotorua.

Too many errors worked against them, along with a 12-7 penalty count dished out by Australian referee Angus Gardner.

The winger couldn't be stopped on his way over for the first try of the night in Dunedin.
The scores were locked at 10-10 after a lighting-quick first half.

The first three-and-a-half minutes set the tone, with non-stop rugby from both teams eventually resulting in a successful penalty shot from Highlanders five- eighth Lima Sopoaga.

Lions opposite Dan Biggar matched that after fellow-Welsh half Rhys Webb was held up short of the line.

Winger Waisake Naholo, released from All Blacks duty to play the match, put his team 10-3 ahead, barrelling past lock Courtney Lawes from close range after his team spurned a number of penalty kick opportunities.

A sick-looking Lawes left the game after his head was rocked back in a collision with Naholo's shoulder, putting future tour appearances in doubt for the tough English forward.

The Lions struck back quickly through their best-worked try of the tour, when speedy England centre Jamie Joseph was put into space and was barely touched in a 30m run to the line.

Just after halftime, Scottish winger Tommy Seymour brought his tour to life by outjumping Naholo to claim a Sopoaga cross-kick and scampering 40m to score.

The men from the south chose to forgo their pre match haka in favour of this pre-match presentation.
Sopoaga's second penalty was followed by a try to Lions skipper Sam Warburton, the flanker capping a busy night by stretching out to score under the crossbar to put his team 22-13 clear.

With the tourists tiring, Highlanders hooker Liam Coltman scored from a lineout drive before Banks' decisive penalty off the back of a massive scrum from his pack.

