Video: Blues star Piers Francis sets up match-winning try on England debut

Source:

AAP

Code hopper Denny Solomona made a dramatic entrance into international rugby union, scoring a last-minute try with his first touch of the ball as England snatched a 38-34 victory over Argentina in San Juan.

The first-five put Denny Solomona away to seal the 38-34 win over Argentina.
Source: SKY

The former Super League record-breaking winger was introduced for his debut 10 minutes into the second half with England leading 23-17.

It looked like going horribly wrong as he watched in agony as the Pumas immediately ran in two quick-fire tries to lead 31-23.

The brilliance of George Ford helped his side draw level only for replacement fly-half Juan Martin Hernandez to restore Argentina's lead with a drop goal three minutes from the end.

However, there was time for one last, dramatic twist as Joe Launchbury and Piers Francis combined to get New Zealand-born Solomona into space and he produced a trademark decisive finish.

The 23-year-old Solomona was one of 10 new caps in the side and coach Eddie Jones was delighted with the performance from England.

"I thought it was an incredible game of rugby," Jones said.

"I thought for our guys to win that was a tremendous effort.

"In the end ... to show poise and stick to what we needed to do in the circumstances was an unbelievable effort from the young guys.

"When you are playing a full-strength Argentina team, I think it is one of the best team efforts I have been associated with."

