 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Video: Blues CEO: 'We focused on Super Rugby, not Lions'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Blues CEO Michael Redman is adamant the Blues weren't distracted by their upcoming Lions tour game, this Wednesday at Eden Park
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Matt Todd of the Crusaders is tackled by Phil Burleigh of the Highlanders with Ryan Crotty in support during the Investec Super Rugby game between Crusaders v Highlanders at AMI Stadium, Christchurch. 12 July 2014 Photo: Joseph Johnson/www.photosport.co.nz

LIVE: Highlanders hit the front as Crusaders' perfect start under threat

00:27
2
Team NZ's Burling held his ground and kept tight lipped when pressed for team details.

'That's something a few people would like to know, mate' - Burling shuts down reporter when pressed about TNZ's secret playbook

00:30
3
Team NZ finished the day on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after winning two from two races in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Flying Team NZ climb to the top, Oracle suffer another loss to Artemis Racing

4

Rugby player, a father of five, dies in Waikato club match

00:30
5
Peter Burling looked as though he jumped the gun but timed his run to perfection.

Watch: Perfect start! Classy Team New Zealand boost past Dean Barker's Team Japan

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


00:30
Team NZ finished the day on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after winning two from two races in Bermuda.

Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.


03:11
Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump’s decision to come to France and work there.

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:21
It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

The prime minister was given the Leuluaialiiotumua matai title in the village of Faleula where his wife Mary hails from.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ