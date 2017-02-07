Video: Ben Smith tells All Blacks fans why he's picking Speight's over Champagne and staying in NZ
Source:
Facebook/Highlanders
The star All Black has rejected a megabucks move to France. Today, he revealed why.
Source: Facebook/Highlanders
Savea was back to his best against Los Pumas, and the All Blacks fullback was thankful to not be playing against him.
Source: 1 NEWS
The All Blacks full back played Sevens under Tietjens and credits him for his development as a player.
Source: 1 NEWS
no more content
back to top