Video: Baby Blacks speedster Orbyn Leger finishes off blistering try with untouchable pace as NZ U20s take lead for good

The Junior All Blacks have continued a dominant start to their Junior Rugby World Cup campaign after overcoming a surprising Italian start to win 68-26.

The Baby Blacks fell behind in the opening minutes of the match after a long, floating pass was easily intercepted near the Italian 22m by fullback Simone Cornelli who then ran the rest of the field untouched to score.

But the New Zealanders recovered with Will Jordan scoring a sensational solo try to open New Zealand's try-scoring account after his teammate Braydon Ennor had the ball dislodged in a monster hit from the big, Italian forward pack.

Ennor recovered and went on to score a try of his own as well as set up another.

Caleb Clarke ran in a double playing on the wing while first-five Tiaan Falcon added 19 points from the boot on an 8-for-9 kicking day.

While it wasn't a perfect performance, with setpiece areas such as the lineout requiring some work, coach Craig Philpott isn't too concerned.

"It's good to play on a sunny day and good grass, and the boys enjoyed themselves," he said.

"Defensively, we want to be better, but we also want to play and sometimes, it's a bit of risk and reward."