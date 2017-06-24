 

Video: Auckland a sea of red as Lions fan flood city

Will Hine 

1 NEWS Reporter

Close to 50,000 fans are now on their way to Auckland's Eden Park.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The ABs coach said "worry is a wasted emotion" and said the Lions coach "is a good coach and has his own style".

'There's nowhere to hide' - Steve Hansen anticipating colossal duel with Gatland's Lions

Both teams kept things civil as they trained alongside one another in Bermuda, preparing for the showdown.

'The guys are feeling good' - Team New Zealand itching to get back on the water after five day break

Team NZ took time out today to wish the ABs good luck for their eagerly awaited first Test with the Lions.

'Go well boys!' - Peter Burling and Team NZ crew send All Blacks special message ahead of Lions clash

Josh Jones didn't mess around when he met Anthony Spires at NEF 29 this week.

Watch: 'It's over!' MMA fighter devastates rival within three seconds with brutal punch to the face

The atmosphere is building before the first test between the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions kicks off at Eden Park tonight.

Watch: 'We're on a roll' – Lions fans confident of victory as sea of red descends on Auckland

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Sharks.

Christchurch teen Cruz Topai-Aveai set for the bright lights of the NRL, signs with Sharks

The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tomorrow night after overcoming his thumb injury.

'The body's in good nick!' Kieran Read ready to go against physical Lions after two months on the sidelines

Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

DJ Goldie was talking about the art industry cashing in on Banksy's art when he said the name. "No disrespect to..."

Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

