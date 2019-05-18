TODAY |

Video: Auckland Grammar 1st XV snatch victory over arch rivals King's College

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby

Auckland Grammar have beaten their cross-town rivals King's College 19-15, in a thrilling 1st XV match that went right down to the wire in Epsom this afternoon.

Grammar lock Mercy Manukia came up with the clutch play in the 69th minute, powering over to score off a pick and go to seal victory for the home team.

Moments earlier King's College's star centre Meihana Grindlay was sinbinned for a professional foul, killing the ball in the breakdown just as it looked like Grammar were close to scoring.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Bragging rights are on the line as the two school’s face off in their traditional annual rugby fixture. Source: 1 NEWS

    Auckland Grammar's first-five Raihe Jacobos played a big role, nailing four penalty kicks at goal and converting Manukia's try. Jacobs finished with 14-points in the match.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      Mercy Manukia scored the match winning try for Grammar to give his side 19-15 win. Source: 1 NEWS
      More From
      Rugby
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      03:29
      Bragging rights are on the line as the two school’s face off in their traditional annual rugby fixture.
      Watch: Auckland Grammar and King's College square off in 1st XV showdown, perform stirring haka's
      2
      Auckland Grammar has produced more All Blacks than any other school.
      King's College and Auckland Grammar 1st XV rivalry continues as Grammar celebrates 150th year
      3
      Raelene Castle today confirmed that Rugby Australia had axed Folau following his controversial social media post last month.
      'Deeply saddened' - Israel Folau releases statement after being terminated by Rugby Australia
      4
      1 NEWS
      Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
      5
      Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
      'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
      MORE FROM
      Rugby
      MORE
      Jaguares' Sebastian Cancelliere (Top R) jumps for the ball with Hurricanes James Marshall (L) and captain TJ Pereana (C Bottom) during the Hurricanes vs Jaguares Super Rugby match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 17th of May 2019. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

      Relentless Jaguares dominate sloppy Hurricanes in Wellington
      Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

      'We are disappointed and saddened' - Rugby Australia boss on Israel Folau's termination
      02:21
      Raelene Castle today confirmed that Rugby Australia had axed Folau following his controversial social media post last month.

      Rugby Australia terminate Wallabies star Israel Folau's contract
      Blues lock Josh Goodhue and Chiefs lock Tyler Ardron compete in a line out during a Super Rugby match - Chiefs v Blues played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday 7 April 2018. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

      Super Rugby Picks: 'Surely' Blues can defend Eden Park fortress against the Chiefs?