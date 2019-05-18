Video: Auckland Grammar 1st XV snatch victory over arch rivals King's College

Auckland Grammar have beaten their cross-town rivals King's College 19-15, in a thrilling 1st XV match that went right down to the wire in Epsom this afternoon.

Grammar lock Mercy Manukia came up with the clutch play in the 69th minute, powering over to score off a pick and go to seal victory for the home team.

Moments earlier King's College's star centre Meihana Grindlay was sinbinned for a professional foul, killing the ball in the breakdown just as it looked like Grammar were close to scoring.

