Video: All Blacks unfazed by Kieran Read injury, says Beauden Barrett

The All Blacks will be unaffected by captain Kieran Read's absence against Wales in Cardiff this weekend, first-five Beauden Barrett has said.

After a back injury sustained in last week's win over Scotland, Read will miss the All Blacks' final Test of 2017, with Sam Whitelock filling in as captain in his absence, while younger brother Luke will step into the number eight jersey.

Speaking to media today, Barrett said that Read's absence was a big one, but nothing the All Blacks couldn't overcome.

"We're confident with the leaders in the group and the way we've prepared this week," Barrett said.