 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Video: All Blacks launch textbook counter-attack to drive dagger into French hearts with super team try on halftime

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It wasn't a pretty win, but the All Blacks showed a moment of counter-attacking brilliance against France in the second Test tonight, leading to a try on the stroke on halftime.

The French battled to keep the score close in the first halfback but with 30s left, the All Blacks found another gear.
Source: SKY

After a clearance kick from Morgan Parra failed to find touch, Jordie Barrett decided to hold on to the ball with the French chasers coming.

The fullback heaved a massive pass back in field to replacement first-five Damien McKenzie who immediately began a counter-attack towards the left wing.

McKenzie then linked up with Rieko Ioane who set off up field, carrying the ball over halfway before offloading to support runner Anton Lienert-Brown.

The All Blacks midfielder had only the sweeping defence to beat as he crossed into the French 22, but playing the safe game opted to draw and pass for a guaranteed try.

And who else was there to take the pass than the man who started it - Barrett.

The Hurricanes utility took the ball under the posts to score for the All Blacks, giving them a 21-6 lead at halftime.

The All Blacks added one try after halftime to win the game 26-13.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
Benjamin Fall's night was over after this scary contact with Barrett.

Underwhelming All Blacks defeat 14-man France after game-changing red card

00:12
2
The French battled to keep the score close in the first halfback but with 30s left, the All Blacks found another gear.

Video: All Blacks launch textbook counter-attack to drive dagger into French hearts with super team try on halftime

00:18
3
Benjamin Fall's night was over after this scary contact with Barrett.

Watch: RED! French fullback dismissed after dangerous hit on airborne Beauden Barrett sees All Blacks star land on his head

00:27
4
The winger was an omission from the end of year tour squad.

Opinion: He should have been the next Jonah Lomu, instead Julian Savea's shortened All Blacks career will leave fans wondering what could have been

00:15
5
Former Waikato speedster Penikolo Latu showed destructive power and speed in Tonga's big win.

Watch: Barnstorming Tongan winger nails Samoan rival with massive tackle before streaking away with stolen ball to score

01:59
The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

Exclusive: Christchurch researchers make major breakthrough in bowel cancer prevention

The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

'Smear Your Mea' campaign founder dies of cervical cancer

Talei Morrison was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year.

02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Government stands by Housing New Zealand evictions

National spokeswoman Judith Collins says each eviction needs to be looked at individually.


02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Families with children kicked out of state housing for not paying their rent

Housing New Zealand evicted 87 families between 2014-15 and 2017-18.


01:50
Dunedin man Malcolm Diack has New Zealand's only locust farm registered for human consumption.

'Crunch, crunch!' Protein-rich locusts might be coming to a dinner plate near you

Dunedin's Malcom Diack has filled two shipping containers with more than 20,000 locusts as demand surges.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 