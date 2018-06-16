Video: All Blacks launch textbook counter-attack to drive dagger into French hearts with super team try on halftime

It wasn't a pretty win, but the All Blacks showed a moment of counter-attacking brilliance against France in the second Test tonight, leading to a try on the stroke on halftime.

After a clearance kick from Morgan Parra failed to find touch, Jordie Barrett decided to hold on to the ball with the French chasers coming.

The fullback heaved a massive pass back in field to replacement first-five Damien McKenzie who immediately began a counter-attack towards the left wing.

McKenzie then linked up with Rieko Ioane who set off up field, carrying the ball over halfway before offloading to support runner Anton Lienert-Brown.

The All Blacks midfielder had only the sweeping defence to beat as he crossed into the French 22, but playing the safe game opted to draw and pass for a guaranteed try.

And who else was there to take the pass than the man who started it - Barrett.

The Hurricanes utility took the ball under the posts to score for the All Blacks, giving them a 21-6 lead at halftime.