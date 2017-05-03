Video: All Blacks hooker Dane Coles still suffering concussion headaches, Hurricanes return uncertain - was this how it happened?

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has revealed the return of injured captain Dane Coles is being further delayed by concussion.

1 NEWS can reveal the All Blacks hooker has been suffering from concussion symptoms.

"Subsequent to that knee injury in his return to train he (Coles) not just developed a calf strain but he developed some headaches," Boyd said.

"So he's not only being hindered by a calf strain but is now under a return to play protocol for a concussion."

Coles has been out of Super Rugby since mid-March with a calf injury but it now seems there is a much more serious problems with the Hurricanes' captain.

Coles suffered a head knock against the Highlanders on March 18.