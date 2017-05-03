Video: All Blacks hooker Dane Coles still suffering concussion headaches, Hurricanes return uncertain - was this how it happened?

Source:
Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has revealed the return of injured captain Dane Coles is being further delayed by concussion.
1 NEWS can reveal the All Blacks hooker has been suffering from concussion symptoms.
"Subsequent to that knee injury in his return to train he (Coles) not just developed a calf strain but he developed some headaches," Boyd said.
"So he's not only being hindered by a calf strain but is now under a return to play protocol for a concussion."
Coles has been out of Super Rugby since mid-March with a calf injury but it now seems there is a much more serious problems with the Hurricanes' captain.
Coles suffered a head knock against the Highlanders on March 18.
But Hurricanes coach Boyd said Coles has only started experiencing the symptoms recently and they believe they are brought on by the increased training workload as Coles rehabilitates his injured calf.
