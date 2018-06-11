 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Video: All Blacks great Jonah Lomu’s headstone unveiled in special ceremony in Auckland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:40
1
Rush, a former All Black, said Lomu was an amazing athlete and person at the unveiling of his headstone in Auckland.

Watch: 'We love him' - Eric Rush pays tribute to 'great' Jonah Lomu at unveiling of All Blacks legend's headstone

00:41
2
Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

Watch: The moment All Blacks great Jonah Lomu’s headstone is unveiled in special ceremony in Auckland

01:11
3
The All Blacks coach is confident there's more to come from his side, despite a 52-11 win over France.

Five things we learned about All Blacks' first Test match against France

4
UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker with his family after his second fight with Yoel Romero at UFC 225 in Chicago.

'Respect' - Kiwi UFC champ Robert Whittaker posts touching message of thanks after five round war against Yoel Romero

00:15
5
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

00:41
Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

Watch: The moment All Blacks great Jonah Lomu’s headstone is unveiled in special ceremony in Auckland

Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

Live stream: 1 News at Midday

Watch TVNZ's lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

02:40
Rush, a former All Black, said Lomu was an amazing athlete and person at the unveiling of his headstone in Auckland.

Watch: 'We love him' - Eric Rush pays tribute to 'great' Jonah Lomu at unveiling of All Blacks legend's headstone

Rush, a former All Black, said Lomu was an amazing athlete and person.

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

Narrelle Newdick was looking to buy a car in Tauranga.

03:44
We crossed live to Windsor Castle to our European Correspondent Joy Reid for all the latest following the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It's official! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit New Zealand later this year

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will touch down on Kiwi shores likely late October.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 