Video: All Blacks breathe sigh of relief as Ryan Crotty trains ahead of France Test

The All Blacks' injury woes were slightly allayed this morning, as centre Ryan Crotty trained in preparation to face France at Eden Park on Saturday.

Crotty, 29, failed a concussion test in the Crusaders' clash against the Blues last month, having not played since due to head knock protocols.

Coach Steve Hansen yesterday said that both Crotty and teammate Sam Whitelock were tracking well for Saturday's clash, both looking to overcome concussion woes.

"Both of them look like they could be okay," Hansen said.